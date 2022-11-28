Gazprom to keep gas flowing to Moldova, calling off threat to cut supply

BalkansCat/iStock Editorial via Getty Images Russia’s Gazprom (OTCPK:OGZPY) backed down Monday on its threat to disrupt gas flows to Europe through Ukraine, saying Moldova’s state energy company issued a late payment for gas supplies received so far in November. Gazprom (OTCPK:OGZPY) said the payment covers the gas that Moldovagaz had stored temporarily in Ukraine. The Russian gas giant claimed last week that Ukraine was illegally storing certain volumes of natural gas destined for Moldova, and said it would cut delivery of natural gas to Ukraine intended for Moldova. “The volumes of gas that Gazprom refers to as remaining in Ukraine are our savings and reserves stored in warehouses in Ukraine,” Moldovan Deputy Prime Minister said last week. “These volumes were and will be fully paid for by our country.” Moldova lies between NATO member Romania and Ukraine and was granted European candidate status in June after the pro-Western government, which replaced a pro-Russian president in elections in 2020, applied for EU membership in March. Gazprom (OTCPK:OGZPY) said of Moldova that it “reserves the right to reduce or completely stop gas supplies in case of violation of their payment.” As disputes over contractual clauses and regulation often have preceded Russian supply curbs, European were concerned that Gazprom’s (OTCPK:OGZPY) latest claim could have marked the start of a complete shutdown of gas flows.