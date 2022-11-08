Gavin Williamson under increasing pressure to resign as he faces new bullying inquiry – UK politics live

Good morning. Alastair Campbell, Tony Blair’s communications chief, is credited with devising a rule saying that, if a scandal continues to dominate the news for more than a certain number of days, the minister involved in it has to go. No one is quite sure what the exact number of days is (13, 11, a week? Campbell himself has forgotten), but the basic principle is sound, and that should be very worrying for Sir Gavin Williamson, the beleagured Cabinet Office minister. On Friday last week Cat Neilan from Tortoise revealed that Wendy Morton, the former chief whip, had submitted a complaint to CCHQ about Williamson. The story has now reached day five and, far from going away, it’s snowballing. Here are the key developments this morning.

Yvette Cooper, the shadow home secretary, has described the language used by Williamson in these incidents as “just horrible”. In an interview with the Today programme, she also pointed out that, despite issuing a generalised denial, Williamson is not denying the using language quoted in Pippa’s report. Cooper said:

He doesn’t deny using the language. The language is horrible and you can’t imagine people being treated like that at work.

Gavin Williamson was reappointed to the Cabinet even when Rishi Sunak knew there was a new complaint in against him. He has admitted that the language, even in the previous complaint was unacceptable.

Bear in mind he has also appointed him to the Cabinet Office which supports the National Security Council, even though Gavin Williamson was previously sacked by Theresa May for leaking from the National Security Council.

We have also go this other case where Rishi Sunak reappointed Suella Braverman just six days after she was effectively sacked for breaching the ministerial code and security lapses, and where further information and allegations has also come to light since then of security lapses and the leak investigation as well.

You have got this lack of proper standards, a lack of ethics. We have still not got an ethics advisor appointed and [the Tories are] also not taking security issues seriously.

Morton has referred her complaint about Williamson to the Independent Complaints and Grievance Scheme, the parliamentary scheme set up to consider bullying allegations against MPs. Previously she complained to CCHQ. This development is serious for Williamson because ICGS investigations are particularly rigorous and impartial, whereas CCHQ investigations are less indepedent, and more opaque. The ICGS can also recommend the suspension of an MP as punishment. This new development was revealed by the Times’s Steven Swinford.

Nicky Morgan, the former education secretary, has said that based on her experience of Williamson when she was in government, she is not surprised by the allegations about him. Morgan also said it would be “very difficult” for Rishi Sunak not to demand his resignation. She made the comments on Talk TV last night.

Here is the agenda for the day.Morning: Rishi Sunak chairs cabinet.11.30am: Downing Street holds a lobby briefing.11.30am: James Cleverly, the foreign secretary, takes questions in the Commons.After 12.30pm: MPs begin a debate on a Labour motion saying the government should maintain the triple lock for the 2023-24 financial year.1.10pm (UK time): Nicola Sturgeon, Scotland's first minister, speaks at a panel discussion at Cop27 on loss and damage.Around 4pm: MPs begin a debate on a Labour motion that would force the government to publish government papers relating to the decision to reappoint Suella Braverman as home secretary, and any security breaches or leak inquiries she was involved in.