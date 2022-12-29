Gate US: A New, Compliance-Centric Crypto Exchange Offering an Alternative Option for Investors in the U.S. – CoinDesk

Gate US, a new exchange entering the market, announced that it’s gearing up for launch in the U.S. after obtaining several state licenses and approvals. Set for 2023, it will provide Stateside retail and institutional users with a new platform to exchange, store and trade in digital assets. Gate US’s management team has decades of combined operational experience in the digital asset industry led by its president, Dr. Lin Han, who has successfully owned and operated digital asset exchanges around the world for nearly a decade.