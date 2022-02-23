Gastonia: Marcus Isaiah Sentenced For Drug, Gun Charges

Gastonia Man, Marcus Isaiah Curry Is Sentenced To 30 Years For Drug And Gun Charges

CHARLOTTE, N.C (STL.News) U.S. District Judge Max O. Cogburn Jr. has sentenced Marcus Isaiah Curry, 39, of Gastonia, N.C., to 360 months in prison and eight years of supervised release on drug trafficking and firearms charges, announced Dena J. King, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina.

Robert R. Wells, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI in Charlotte, and Chief Travis Brittain of the Gastonia Police Department (GPD) join U.S. Attorney King in making today’s announcement.

According to filed court documents, evidence presented at Curry’s trial and yesterday’s sentencing hearing, law enforcement determined that Curry engaged in drug trafficking activities in and around Gastonia. On March 5, 2020, FBI agents and GPD officers executed a search warrant at Curry’s residence and seized crack cocaine, powder cocaine, various chemicals and other supplies consistent with converting cocaine into crack cocaine and $1,800 in drug proceeds. Court records show that law enforcement also recovered from the residence two firearms, including an assault pistol loaded with an extended high-capacity magazine, a .45 caliber handgun capable of firing shotgun shells, and a 100-round capacity ammunition drum loaded with 76 rounds. Curry has multiple prior felony convictions and he is prohibited from possessing firearms or ammunition. According to witness testimony, in addition to engaging in drug trafficking activities, law enforcement determined that Curry was planning to intimidate a witness.

On January 22, 2021, a federal jury convicted Curry of four counts of distribution of crack cocaine, possession with intent to distribute cocaine and crack cocaine, possession of firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking, and possession of firearms by a convicted felon. He is currently in federal custody and will be transferred to the custody of the federal Bureau of Prisons upon designation of a federal facility.

In making today’s announcement, U.S. Attorney King thanked the FBI and GPD for their investigative work on this case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Steven R. Kaufman, of the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Charlotte, prosecuted the case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today