Gary W. Bornman Admits Robbing Banks in East Haven and Windsor Locks While on Federal Supervised Release

(STL.News) – John H. Durham, United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut, announced that Gary W. Bornman, 58, of New Haven, waived his right to be indicted and pleaded guilty today to two counts of bank robbery and admitted that he violated the conditions of his supervised release from a prior federal case.

Pursuant to the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act), the guilty plea proceeding occurred via videoconference.

According to court documents and statements made in court, on October 29, 2019, Bornman drove a female accomplice to the Citizens Bank located at 430 Foxon Boulevard in East Haven. While Bornman waited outside, his accomplice entered the bank wearing a disguise and a red wig, approached a teller, and demanded money. The teller handed over approximately $1,003.

On January 27, 2020, Bornman drove a male accomplice to the People’s United Bank located at 20 Main Street in East Windsor. While Bornman waited outside, his accomplice entered the bank, approached a teller and showed a note demanding money. The teller hand over approximately $1,056. Bornman’s car was captured on surveillance video from a nearby business.

In June 2001, Bornman was sentenced in Hartford federal court to 235 months of imprisonment, followed by five years of supervised release, for bank robbery and firearm possession offenses. He was released from prison in October 2018.

Bornman has been detained since February 12, 2020, when he was arrested for violating his supervised release.

Bornman is scheduled to be sentenced by U.S. District Judge Robert N. Chatigny on October 27, 2020, at which time he faces a maximum term of imprisonment of 40 years on the bank robbery offenses, and additional penalties for violating the conditions of his supervised release.

This investigation is being conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, U.S. Marshals Service, East Haven Police Department and Windsor Locks Police Department. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Anastasia E. King.

