Gary: Raheri Boyd Sentenced For Firearm Charge

Gary Man, Raheri Boyd Sentenced to 36 Months in Prison For Firearm Charge

(STL.News) Raheri Boyd, 45 years old, of Gary, Indiana, was sentenced by United States District Court Judge Philip P. Simon, on his plea of guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm, announced United States Attorney Clifford D. Johnson.

Boyd was sentenced to 36 months in prison followed by 2 years of supervised release.

According to documents in the case, on June 8, 2021, a vehicle operated by Boyd was involved in a hit and run accident. When officers arrived, Boyd was found to be asleep in the driver’s seat. During a search of the vehicle, law enforcement recovered a loaded 9mm semi-automatic pistol in the center console.

Boyd’s criminal history indicates that he has previously been convicted of multiple felony offenses, including possession of a controlled substance, unlawful use of a firearm by a felon, and aggravated discharge of a firearm. These convictions prohibit him from possessing a firearm or ammunition.

This case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives with the assistance of the Lake Station Police Department. This case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Michael J. Toth.

This case was prosecuted as part of the joint federal, state, and local Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) Program, the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts. PSN is an evidence-based program proven to be effective at reducing violent crime. Through PSN, a broad spectrum of stakeholders work together to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in the community and develop comprehensive solutions to address them.

As part of this strategy, PSN focuses enforcement efforts on the most violent offenders and partners with locally based prevention and reentry programs for lasting reductions in crime.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today