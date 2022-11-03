Gannett posts third-quarter loss amid cost-cutting, layoffs

Gannett, the owner of USA TODAY and local news operations in 45 states, posted a third-quarter loss but said cost-cutting measures are improving its finances, a trend it expects to continue into 2023.

The media company reported a net loss of $54.1 million in the three months ending Sept. 30, compared with net income of $14.7 million in the same period a year earlier. The company expects a total net loss of $60 million to $70 million this year, an outlook it had forecast previously.

Gannett “continues to respond decisively to the ongoing macroeconomic volatility and inflationary pressures,” CEO and Chairman Michael Reed said in a release.

The latest results come after a “challenging” second quarter, which was followed by Gannett laying off roughly 400 employees, or 3% of its U.S. workforce, to trim costs.

Reed said the company continues to work toward $200 million to $240 million in annualized cost savings.

Like many industries, Gannett faces a challenging economic environment that includes soaring inflation, labor shortages and price-sensitive consumers.

Gannett:Owner of USA TODAY, continues cost-cutting measures

Gannett:Owner of USA TODAY, restructures into two business units

Last month, Gannett said it would pause its 401(k) match and most hiring, offer employees a voluntary severance plan and have workers take five days of unpaid leave. Reed also plans to reduce his salary through the end of 2023.

The company has also been divesting some of its publications.

The Albuquerque Journal earlier this week reported that Gannett is selling two of its New Mexico newspapers. Gannett also agreed to sell five Massachusetts publications to CherryRoad Media in September and October.

The company expects to sell up to $75 million worth of real estate and other assets this year.

While the cost-saving initiatives helped improve the company’s adjusted EBITDA in the third quarter compared with the second, Reed says the company expects to capture most of the benefits between October and the end of 2023.

As trust in the media falls among younger adults, news consumption plummets and concerns of a recession rise, other media outlets have reported challenges in 2022. The head of CNN has hinted at layoffs, and The New York Times reports that The Washington Post is on track to lose money this year after years of profitability.

Axios reports that nearly 3,000 media jobs have been cut so far this year, with more than one-third coming from the news media industry.

Reed noted that Gannett has seen growth in subscription numbers, surpassing 2 million digital-only paid subscribers in October. The company’s Digital Marketing Solutions business also achieved record-high core platform revenues of $118.7 million in the third quarter, up 5% from the year prior.

Total operating revenue fell from $800 million to $718 million. Total digital revenues of $256 million, which made up 36% of total revenue, were down 2% from the year prior.

Circulation revenue fell 14% to $264 million in the quarter, and advertising and marketing services revenue fell 10% to $360 million. Digital-only circulation revenue was $34.5 million, up 35% from the prior-year quarter.

Gannett has also continued to reduce the debt it took on to help bankroll the 2019 merger between GateHouse Media parent New Media Investment Group and the company previously known as Gannett.

The company paid off $24.3 million of debt in the third quarter, leaving $1.3 billion of total principal outstanding debt as of Sept. 30.

“While we continue to navigate a difficult operating environment, we are confident in our belief that the actions we are taking are positioning Gannett on a path towards revenue and free cash flow growth as well as increased value for our shareholders over the long-term,” Reed said.

Gannett shares closed at $1.48 on Wednesday, down 76% over the past year.