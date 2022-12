GiG expects to go live on The Sun and talkSPORT’s websites shortly, to take advantage of the remaining period of the FIFA World Cup. Tim Reynolds, Director of Betting & Gaming at The Sun, said: “The partnership and new betting hub adds to The Sun’s growing digital portfolio, and bolsters our suite of betting products. The collaboration with GiG will increase our content output and support The Sun in continually delivering excellent results for our bookmaker partners.”