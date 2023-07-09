Gaming Enforcement Action – North Dakota

North Dakota Attorney General Wrigley Announces Gaming Enforcement Action Against Western Distributing Company, Plains Gaming Distributing, Inc, and Midwest Gaming Distributing, Inc.

BISMARCK, ND (STL.News) Statement of North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley:

“These gaming violations undermine the integrity of charitable gaming in North Dakota. Those responsible for these improper actions violated the public trust and the trust of the charities that relied on them. The last year has brought a new day in gaming enforcement, and the public can be assured that law enforcement and the outstanding professionals in the Attorney General’s Gaming Division are working hard to protect the integrity of the limited charitable gaming that is permitted under North Dakota law.”

Statement of Gaming Division Director, Deb McDaniel:

“Western Distributing, Plains Gaming Distributing, and Midwest Gaming Distributing intentionally used Wall of Honor to circumvent the gaming site rent limits set in law. The Gaming Division Investigators & Auditors spent countless hours across more than a year conducting audits, interviews, and investigative research to document this important case, which has now been resolved with an acknowledgment of wrongdoing by:

Western Distributing

Plains Gaming Distributing

Midwest Gaming Distributing

Pursuant to April 11, 2023, enforcement action by the North Dakota Attorney General’s office against Western Distributing Company; Plains Gaming Distributing, Inc.; and Midwest Gaming Distributing, Inc., those privately owned entities have signed a binding “Settlement Agreement and Stipulated Order,” whereby the entities and specific corporate officers and/or shareholders have agreed to the following mandatory penalties, fines, and acknowledgments of wrongdoing:

Western Distributing Company ; Plains Gaming Distributing, Inc.; and Midwest Gaming Distributing, Inc. acknowledge that certain officers, shareholders, and/or other representatives of these companies engaged in conduct that unlawfully used entities such as “Wall of Honor” and Advanced Gaming Solutions, LLC to improperly acquire sites for charitable gaming organizations and/or to assist charitable gaming organizations, in violation of North Dakota gaming laws and regulations.

The following officers and shareholders/owners signed the acknowledgments and agreement on behalf of themselves and the respective legal entities, Western Distributing Company; Plains Gaming Distributing, Inc.; and Midwest Gaming Distributing, Inc.

David L. Wisdom , President and Shareholder, Western Distributing Company and Plains Gaming Distributing, Inc.

, President and Shareholder, Western Distributing Company and Plains Gaming Distributing, Inc. David Meyer, Shareholder , Western Distributing Company and Plains Gaming Distributing, Inc.

, Western Distributing Company and Plains Gaming Distributing, Inc. Jonathan Sanstead , Director and Shareholder, Western Distributing Company and Plains Gaming Distributing, Inc.

, Director and Shareholder, Western Distributing Company and Plains Gaming Distributing, Inc. Debra Stoltman , Secretary/Treasurer and Shareholder, Western Distributing Company, and Plains Gaming Distributing, Inc.

, Secretary/Treasurer and Shareholder, Western Distributing Company, and Plains Gaming Distributing, Inc. Joseph Hoffert , Director and Shareholder, Western Distributing Company and Plains Gaming Distributing, Inc.

, Director and Shareholder, Western Distributing Company and Plains Gaming Distributing, Inc. Robert Harms , Shareholder, Western Distributing Company and Plains Gaming Distributing, Inc.

, Shareholder, Western Distributing Company and Plains Gaming Distributing, Inc. Sherry Wick, President and Shareholder, Midwest Gaming Distributing, Inc.

CLICK to read the Western Distributing Settlement Agreement.

SOURCE: North Dakota Attorney General