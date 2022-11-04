stocks to buy: Gainers & Losers: Titan, HPCL among 6 stocks that grabbed the headlines today – ?Newsmakers of D-St | The Economic Times04 Nov 2022, 04:52 PM ISTFag-end buying pushed Nifty 64 points higher at 18,117. Broader market, however, languished in Friday’s session. Despite the latest Fed action, Nifty in a week’s time has clocked nearly 2% gains. Here are the stocks that remained in the news today:iStockAhead of its quarterly numbers due tomorrow, shares of the PSU lender ended 12% higher at Rs 21.70 per share.

AgenciesShares of the railways entity hit its fresh 52-week high, ending 8% up at Rs 46.05 after new order win.

Shares of Titan ended marginally higher at Rs 2,769.7 per share ahead of its Q2 numbers.
Shares of Vodafone Idea ended with a cut of 2% at Rs 8.4 after the company's net loss during the quarter widened to Rs 7,596 crore.
Shares of the oil marketing company ended over 3% lower at Rs 203.6 after the company posted a net loss of Rs 2,476 crore in Q2.
Shares of the textile major ended 3% higher at Rs 1,296.5 after the company's Q2 net profit jumped twofold.