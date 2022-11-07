stocks to buy: Gainers & Losers: SBI, Britannia among stocks in focus today – Newsmakers of D-Street | The Economic Times07 Nov 2022, 05:04 PM IST1/6Newsmakers of D-StreetBenchmark indices ended Monday’s session on a positive note with Nifty hitting 18,200 levels at the close. Meanwhile, broader markets outperformed with Nifty Midcap 100 ending 0.8% higher.Here are the stocks that remained in the news today:

After hitting 52-week high intra-day, the stock ended lower with a cut of around 1% at Rs 137.05.
Shares of SBI ended over 3% higher at Rs 614.15 after the lender reported stellar Q2 earnings.
Shares of the pharma major ended with a cut of over 8% after the company missed Street estimates with respect to its Q2 earnings.
Titan shares ended 1% lower at Rs 2,741 even after the jewellery-to-watch maker's profit rose 30% YoY.
The stock ended 9% higher at Rs 4,139 on a good Q2 beat.

