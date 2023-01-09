Gainers & Losers: L&T, TCS among 6 stocks in limelight today

Indian equity indices reversed last week’s losses to end in the positive territory on Monday driven by broad-based gains for risky assets across regions after US data hinted at less aggressive rate hikes and on hopes for global growth as China reopened its borders.At the close, Sensex ended 847 points higher at 60,747, while Nifty50 climbed 1.35% to 18,101 points . Broader markets, however, underperformed the headline indices. Among sectoral indices, Nifty IT clocked the maximum gains of 3%.Here are the stocks that hogged the limelight in Monday’s trade: