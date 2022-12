It was a listless session for domestic equities on Monday as investors cashed in on the recent gains, awaiting Gujarat assembly elections exit polls and RBI’s monetary policy action.RBI’s three-day meet began on Monday, and the outcome will be announced on Wednesday. Exit polls of the Gujarat assembly elections will be released around 5 pm Monday.Nifty 50 ended flat at 18,701, and Sensex ended 0.1% down at 62,834 points.Following are the stocks that were in the limelight: