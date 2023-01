Newsmakers of D-StreetAmid mixed global sentiment, Indian indices ended Monday’s session on a weak note. BSE Sensex declined 168 points and ended at 60,092, while Nifty50 shed 62 points to settle at 17,895. Among Nifty sectoral indices, all indices barring Nifty PSU Bank, Nifty FMCG and Nifty IT ended in the red. Here are the stocks that gained focus in Monday’s trade: