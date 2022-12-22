Gainers and Losers: Sula Vineyards, Nureca among 6 stocks in focus today

Indian indices extended fall to a third straight session on Thursday, with broad-based declines, after the Reserve Bank of India’s latest monetary policy minutes revealed strong concerns over inflation, while fears of a Covid resurgence weighed on sentiments.Even as some of the major Asian markets snapped 5-day losing spree, Sensex declined 241 points to close at 60,826, while Nifty settled at 18,127. Meanwhile, broader markets continued to underperform the key indices.Here are the stocks that made headlines in Thursday’s trade: