Gainers and Losers: RVNL, NCC among 8 stocks that hogged limelight today

Newsmakers of D-Street
Indian shares finished a choppy session lower on Wednesday, as traders awaited domestic and US inflation data later this week for cues on central banks' interest rate-hike plans. The Nifty 50 index was down 0.1% at 17,895.70 at close, while the S&P BSE Sensex declined 0.02% to 60,105.50. Here are the stocks that were in focus today:

AgenciesThe railway entity has bagged a new order worth Rs 1130 crore from Chennai Metro Rail. The shares of the company ended around 3% higher at Rs 72.2.

AgenciesShares of the company rose 3% to end at Rs 94.35 after recent shareholding pattern on BSE revelead that Rekha Jhunjhunwala added stake in the company in the December quarter.

Shares of the commercial vehicles company ended over 2% lower even as the company informed via an exchange filing that its subsidiary Atul Greentech unveiled two electric three wheelers, Atul Mobili & Atul Energie at the Auto Expo 2023 in New Delhi.

Shares of the pharma company settled 2% lower at Rs 116.7 as the company said that the USFDA issued a form-483, with six observations. Further, the entity clarified that these observations were classified under VAI ( (Voluntary Action Indicated) and does not relate to data integrity.

Shares of the company ended over 1% higher at Rs 1028. The pharma company launched Palbociclib, a targeted therapy for advanced breast cancer, with a unique patient assistance program.

Shares of the pharma major ended with a marginal cut at Rs 752. This is after the US FDA approved the company's abbreviated new drug application, Prasugrel Tablets USP, 5 mg and 10 mg, a generic equivalent of Effient Tablets, 5 mg and 10 mg of Cosette Pharmaceuticals.

Shares of the metal company traded with gains of 3% at Rs 491 after the company approved issuance of NCD worth Rs 700 crore on private placement basis.

The stock ended 10% higher at Rs 548 as the company is set to consider stock split in its upcoming meeting on January 23.