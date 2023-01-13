stocks to buy: Gainers and Losers: L&T among 7 stocks that hogged limelight today – Newsmakers of D-Street | The Economic Times13 Jan 2023, 05:32 PM IST1/8Newsmakers of D-StreetIndian indices gained in Friday’s session inspired by upbeat risk appetite after US inflation print came within market expectations and on a weaker dollar. At the close, Nifty ended with gains of 98 points at 17,957 , while Sensex ended 303 points higher at 60,261. In a week’s time, Nifty has gained by a marginal 0.54%. Infosys, Eicher Motors, IndusInd Bank, Adani Enterprises and HUL led the list of Nifty gainers, while Titan, Apollo Hospital and Larsen and Toubro were the top laggards in the Nifty pack.Here are the stocks that gained focus in Friday’s trade:

Kolte-Patil Developers
The smallcap realty company's share zoomed in Friday's session after it posted highest ever quarterly sales of Rs 716 crore in the December quarter. The stock ended over 17% higher at Rs 307.75.

Shares of the airline ended at 5% upper circuit of Rs 73.15 after the NCLT gave Jalan-Kalrock Consortium (JKC) six more months to make payment and take effective control of the airline.

Shares of the railway entity hit 5% upper circuit of Rs 79.55. The stock has been registering good gains for the last few sessions after bagging multiple orders. On Thursday, the company bagged an order worth Rs 38.97 crore from Southern Railway.

Shares of the tech company gained in intra-day trade but later ended with a marginal cut at Rs 877.5. The company in the December quarter reported a better-than-expected 37% jump in quarterly revenue on the back of a slew of acquisitions.

Shares of the PSB ended around 2% higher at Rs 96.4 after India Ratings and Research upgraded the bank's long-term issuer rating to 'IND AA+' from 'IND AA'. The outlook is stable.

L&T Technology Services (LTTS) ended with a drag of over 5% at Rs 3,449 in Friday's intraday on the BSE after the company signed an agreement with parent Larsen & Toubro to acquire its Smart World & Communication business for Rs 800 crore. The acquisition is expected to be completed in three months.

Shares of the auto major ended with marginal gains at Rs 1,328.5 after the company reported its production data for December. The company said its total production in December was 45,000 units up by 80% from 24,970 units produced in the same period last year.