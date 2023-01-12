stocks to buy: Gainers and Losers: Infosys, Paytm, Nykaa among 8 stocks in focus today – Newsmakers on D-Street | The Economic Times12 Jan 2023, 05:13 PM IST1/9Newsmakers on D-StreetIndian indices ended in the red for the third straight session on Thursday ahead of the US inflation data. At the close, Nifty ended with a cut of 38 points at 0.21%, while Sensex also inched lower by 147 points to close at 59,958. SBI Life Insurance, UltraTech Cement, L&T, HCL Technologies and Cipla were the top Nifty gainers.Here are the stocks that came into focus on Thursday:

AgenciesShares of the company ended with 2% gains at Rs 316 as the company bagged a pilot project to manufacture and supply the Special Mobile Crane, which has been integrated on HMV 8X8 chassis.Shares of the payments services company ended 6% lower at Rs 543.2 amid a large block deal. Reports suggested that Alibaba Group affiliate Ant Financial sold 2 crore shares in the block deal.ETtechShares of the fashion and beauty e-tailer were dragged down 3% to Rs 149.8 amid reports of a block deal.ETMarkets.comShares of the brokerage firm moved over 3% higher to Rs 323.3 after the company posted 1,389% growth in net profit for the Q3 period. ReutersShares of the Noida-based IT company ended over 1% higher at Rs 1,071.65 per share ahead of its Q3 results today. The company is expected to report consolidated revenue growth of around 3.2% sequentially in constant currency (CC) terms for the December quarter.AgenciesShares of the IT company ended marginally higher at Rs 1,480.6 before its results later today. The company is seen to report strong double year-on-year (YoY) growth on both the bottomline as well as topline on the back of a strong deal pipeline as well as execution.ETtechShares of the consulting services company ended 2% higher at Rs 1,244.15 after the company announced a collaboration with DNV, a Norway-based independent assurance and risk management provider, to foster a climate transition ecosystem with innovation and digitalisation by numerous measures. TIMESOFINDIA.COMShares of the power generation company ended over 1% higher at Rs 82.2 as Prasanna Kumar Motupalli assumed the charge of Chairman and MD of the company with effect from January 12, 2023.(Disclaimer: Recommendations, suggestions, views and opinions given by the experts are their own. These do not represent the views of Economic Times)

