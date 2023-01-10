stock in news: Gainers and Losers: 2 Tata Group stocks among 9 that hogged limelight today – Newsmakers of D-Street | The Economic Times10 Jan 2023, 05:21 PM IST1/10Newsmakers of D-StreetEquity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty slipped into the negative territory on Tuesday after a day’s breather, dragged down by Reliance Industries and banking stocks. A weak trend in European markets and unabated foreign fund outflows also negatively impacted the domestic equity market with Sensex ending 632 points lower at 60,115 points. Nifty dropped 187 points at 17,914. Barring Nifty healthcare and auto, all the other indices traded in the red. Nifty PSU Bank index posted the maximum loss at 3%.Here are the stocks that remained in focus on Tuesday:

AgenciesShares of the IT major ended 1% lower at Rs 3,286 even as the company’s revenue growth of 19.1% YoY to Rs 58,229 crore exceeded analyst estimates.

AgenciesThe pharma company shares settled with 3% gains at Rs 457.35 after the company received final approval from the USFDA to market Febuxostat Tablets, 40 mg and 80 mg (USRLD: Uloric Tablets).

ET Bureau & AgenciesShares of the civil construction company ended 4% lower despite getting a project from the government worth Rs 1,344 crore for “construction of state-of-the-art high rise office building” at Surat, Gujarat, for Surat Municipal Corporation. “With receipt of above, the total order inflow for the financial year 2022-23 to date amounts to Rs 3,292.59 crore,” said the company’s exchange filing.iStockCyient shares settled with gains of 1% at Rs 841.25 after the company filed the DRHP for the IPO of Cyient DLM.ETtechShares of Tanla Platforms ended with 4% gains at Rs 728.6 as the counter logged a spurt in trading volume by over 4.02 times.AgenciesShares of the automobile company gained 2% to Rs 768.7 as the counter saw bargain buying after four days of losses.

Shares of the software company traded with gains of 4% after the company announced February 2 as the record date for the interim dividend.

Shares of the Tata Group auto company rallied 6% to settle at Rs 412.9 after the company's JLR wholesales jumped 15% in the December quarter.

Shares of the company hit a new 52-week high in today's session on the back of huge trading volume amid positive outlook for the electric equipment company. The shares ended 14% higher at Rs 203.25.