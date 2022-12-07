GAIL stock price up 0.21 per cent as Sensex slides

Shares of GAIL (India) Ltd. rose 0.21 per cent to Rs 93.25 at 11:52AM hours (IST) on Wednesday. Earlier in the day, the stock saw a start to the session.

As per data available on BSE, total traded quantity on the counter stood at 388,898 shares with a turnover of Rs 3.63 crore till 11:52AM (IST). The stock traded at a price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of 5.19, while the price-to-book value ratio stood at 1.08.

Return on equity (ROE) was at 19.11 per cent, according to exchange data. The stock hit an intraday high of Rs 94.05 and a low of Rs 92.8 during the session and quoted a 52-week high price of Rs 115.63 and a 52-week low of Rs 83.0.

The stock’s beta value, which measures its volatility in relation to the broader market, stood at 0.91.

Technical Indicators

The 200-DMA (day moving average) of the stock stood at Rs 94.94 on December 07, while the 50-DMA was at Rs 89.04. If a stock trades above 50-DMA and 200-DMA, it usually means the immediate trend is upward. On the other hand, if the stock trades below 50-DMA and 200-DMA, it is considered a bearish trend. If it trades between 50-DMA and 200-DMA, then it suggests the stock can go either way.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) of the stood at 59.57. The RSI oscillates between zero and 100. Traditionally, a stock is considered overbought when the RSI value stands above 70 and oversold when it is below 30.

Promoter holding

As of 30-Jun-2022, promoters held 51.89 per cent stake in the company, while FIIs held 19.92 per cent and domestic institutional investors had 15.29 per cent.