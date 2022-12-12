GAIL shares up 0.82% as Sensex falls

Shares of GAIL (India) Ltd. gained 0.82 per cent to Rs 91.7 in Monday’s session as of 11:52AM (IST) even as the equity benchmark Sensex traded 59.84 points lower at 62121.83.

Earlier in the day, the stock witnessed a gap up start to the session. The stock quoted a 52-week high price of Rs 115.63 and a 52-week low of Rs 83.0 on NSE. Around 328991 shares changed hands on the counter till 11:52AM (IST).

The stock opened at Rs 91.0 and has touched an intraday high and low of Rs 91.9 and Rs 90.2 during the session so far. The scrip quoted a price-to-earnings (PE) ratio of 5.11, earnings per share (EPS) of Rs 17.95 and price to book value (PB) of 1.08, while the return on equity (ROE) stood at Rs 19.11.

Promoter/ FII Holding

The promoters held 51.89 per cent stake in the company as of December 12, while FII and MF ownerships stood at 19.92 per cent and 8.47 per cent, respectively.

Key Financials



With a market capitalisation of Rs 60260.79 crore, the company operates in the Gas Distribution industry. For the quarter ended 30-Sep-2022, the company reported consolidated sales of Rs 38921.38 crore, up 2.46 per cent from the previous quarter?s Rs 37987.96 crore and up 76.46 per cent from the same quarter a year ago. The company reported net profit of Rs 1315.11 crore for the latest quarter, down 54.39 per cent from the corresponding quarter last year.

Technical Indicators

The relative strength index (RSI) of the stock stands at 51.42. The RSI oscillates between zero and 100. Traditionally, it is considered overbought condition when the RSI value is above 70 and oversold condition when it is below 30. Analysts say the RSI indicator should not be seen in isolation, as it may not be sufficient to take a trading call, just the way a fundamental analyst cannot give a “buy” or “sell” recommendation using a single valuation ratio.