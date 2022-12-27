GAIL shares gain 0.32% as Sensex rises

Shares of the GAIL (India) Ltd. traded at Rs 94.75 on BSE at 01:17PM (IST) on Tuesday, up 0.32 per cent. The stock quoted a 52-week low price of Rs 83.0 and a high of Rs 115.63.

Earlier in the day, the stock saw a gap up opening.

At the prevailing price, the stock traded at 5.28 times its trailing 12-month EPS of Rs 17.95 per share and 1.08 times its book value, as per BSE data.

A total of 415,764 shares changed hands on the counter till 01:17PM (IST). The stock commands a market value of Rs 62299.07 crore and is part of the Gas Distribution industry.

The scrip has been an outperformer , up 8.82 per cent in the past one year in comparison with a 7.75 per cent gain in Sensex.

During the day, the stock moved between Rs 95.25 and Rs 93.75.

Promoter/FII Holding

Promoters held 0.0 per cent in the company as of 30-Jun-2022. FII and MF ownership in (India) Ltd. stood at 19.65 per cent and 6.76 per cent, respectively.