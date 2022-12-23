GAIL shares drop 2.49% as Sensex falls

Shares of the GAIL (India) Ltd. traded at Rs 91.85 on BSE at 02:01PM (IST) on Friday, down 2.49 per cent. The stock quoted a 52-week low price of Rs 83.0 and a high of Rs 115.63.

Earlier in the day, the stock saw a gap down opening.

At the prevailing price, the stock traded at 5.12 times its trailing 12-month EPS of Rs 17.95 per share and 1.08 times its book value, as per BSE data.

A total of 1,198,163 shares changed hands on the counter till 02:01PM (IST). The stock commands a market value of Rs 60392.29 crore and is part of the Gas Distribution industry.

The scrip has been an underperformer , up 3.7 per cent in the past one year in comparison with a 6.57 per cent gain in Sensex.

During the day, the stock moved between Rs 93.45 and Rs 91.4.

Promoter/FII Holding

Promoters held 0.0 per cent in the company as of 30-Jun-2022. FII and MF ownership in (India) Ltd. stood at 19.65 per cent and 6.76 per cent, respectively.