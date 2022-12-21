GAIL shares down 3.17% as Nifty drops

NEW DELHI: Shares of GAIL (India) Ltd. traded 3.17 per cent down in Wednesday’s trade at 02:05PM (IST). Around 1,028,369 shares changed hands on the counter.

The scrip opened at Rs 98.0 and touched an intraday high and low of Rs 98.45 and Rs 94.5, respectively, in the session so far. The stock of (India) Ltd. quoted a 52-week high of Rs 115.63 and a 52-week low of Rs 83.0.

Total market cap of the GAIL (India) Ltd. stood at Rs 62594.95 crore at the time of writing this report.

Key Financials



The company reported consolidated net sales of Rs 38921.38 crore for the quarter ended 30-Sep-2022, up 2.46 per cent from previous quarter’s Rs 37987.96 crore and up 76.46 per cent from the year-ago quarter’s Rs 22056.21 crore.

The net profit for latest quarter stood at Rs 1315.11 crore, down 54.39 per cent from the corresponding quarter last year.

Shareholding pattern



As of 30-Jun-2022, DIIs held 8.47 per cent stake in the company, while foreign institutional investors held 19.92 per cent and the promoters 51.89 per cent.



Valuation ratio



According to BSE data, the stock traded at a price-to-earnings multiple of 5.3 and a price-to-book ratio of 1.08. A higher P/E ratio shows investors are willing to pay a higher price because of better future growth expectations. Price-to-book value indicates the inherent value of a company and is the measure of the price that investors are ready to pay even for no growth in the business.

GAIL (India) Ltd. belongs to the Gas Distribution industry.