G20 summit 2022 live: Ukraine’s Zelenskiy outlines conditions needed to end conflict

President Zelenskiy outlines pathway to end Ukraine conflictIn his address to world leaders gathered in Bali, Volodymyr Zelenskiy has outlined a series of condition needed to end the war Ukraine.Speaking virtually from Ukraine, he said that Russia must reaffirm the territorial integrity of Ukraine, withdraw its troops from Ukrainian territory and pay compensation for damage caused. Zelenskiy is calling for an international conference to “cement key element of the postwar security architecture” and prevent a recurrence of “Russian aggression”. “When all anti-war measures are implemented, a document confirming the end of the war should be signed by the parties.”Throughout his speech he pointedly thanked the “G19” – excluding Russia – for making it clear that there were “no excuses for nuclear blackmail.”Russian President Vladimir Putin was not in the room, but his Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov was in attendance at the meeting in Bali.Key eventsShow key events onlyPlease turn on JavaScript to use this featureWe have a little more detail on the statement reportedly set to be issued at the end of the summit, where “most” members will condemn Russia’s war in Ukraine. According to a draft communique seen by Agence France-Presse, the group of 20 will deplore the economic impact of the Ukraine conflict and call for the extension of a deal with Russia expiring on Saturday that allows the export of Ukrainian grain.This year, we have also witnessed the war in Ukraine further adversely impact the global economy,” the draft reads.Countries “reiterated our national positions” and “most members strongly condemned the war in Ukraine”, it adds.It is causing immense human suffering and exacerbating existing fragilities in the global economy.”The draft notes there were “other views” and that the “G20 is not the forum to resolve security issues”, but members acknowledged that security issues could “have significant consequences for the global economy”.The document, which must still be approved by G20 leaders before it is officially issued at the summit’s close on Wednesday, warns “today’s era must not be of war.”And it calls the use or threats to use nuclear weapons “inadmissible”, after dark rhetoric from Russian president Vladimir Putin on their possible use in Ukraine.Macron urges more Chinese pressure to end Ukraine warFrench president Emmanuel Macron has urged China’s Xi Jinping to bring Russia to the negotiating table over the war in Ukraine, the presidency said, according to a report from Agence France-Presse.The two leaders held talks just before the opening of the G20 summit where Macron reportedly called on Xi to “pass messages to president Putin to avoid escalation and return seriously to the negotiating table”, the French presidency told reporters after talks that lasted nearly an hour.The pair shook hands as they opened talks, with Macron saying the nations must “unite forces to respond… to international crises like Russia’s war in Ukraine”.Xi made no direct mention of the conflict, according to a readout on Chinese state news agency Xinhua, but described the world as being in a “period of turbulence and transformation” and called for “openness and cooperation”.’One man has the power to change all of this’ Sunak says of PutinJessica ElgotBritain’s new prime minister Rishi Sunak has told the G20 that Russia’s president Vladimir Putin should have been prepared to face world leaders at the summit, saying Russia leaving Ukraine would be “the single biggest difference” to world affairs.At the opening session of the summit, attended by Russia’s foreign minister Sergei Lavrov, Sunak used his address to condemn the invasion and the targeting of civilians and warned world leaders about the threat it posed to the international order.One man has the power to change all of this,” Sunak told the summit.

It is notable that Putin didn’t feel able to join us here. Maybe if he had, we could get on with sorting things out.

Because the single biggest difference that anyone could make is for Russia to get out of Ukraine and end this barbaric war.”British prime minister Rishi Sunak said Russia’s ‘barbaric war’ has unleashed devastating consequences on the world. Zelenskiy is calling for an international conference to “cement key element of the postwar security architecture” and prevent a recurrence of “Russian aggression”. “When all anti-war measures are implemented, a document confirming the end of the war should be signed by the parties.”Throughout his speech he pointedly thanked the “G19” – excluding Russia – for making it clear that there were “no excuses for nuclear blackmail.”Russian President Vladimir Putin was not in the room, but his Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov was in attendance at the meeting in Bali.Ukraine’s president delivers address to G20 leadersVolodymyr Zelenskiy has told the G20 that “now is the time” to end Russia’s “destructive war”.Addressing the summit in Bali virtually from Ukraine, Zelenskiy said there would be no Minsk 3, referring to the two failed agreements to end the conflict in Ukraine. “We will not allow Russia to wait out and build up its forces … I am convinced that now is the time when Russia’s war must and can be stopped.”Referring to the ongoing fighting at Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, Zelenskiy said that no one had the right to blackmail the world with a nuclear disaster and that Russia has turned the plant into a “radioactive bomb that can explode at any moment.” The west will seek to convince the G20 that Russia’s war in Ukraine is responsible for global economic sufferingPatrick WintourWestern leaders will on Monday try to corner and isolate Russia at the G20 summit in Bali by saying it is Vladimir Putin’s aggression in Ukraine that has led to the world crisis in food security, mounting debt and rampant inflation.Indonesia, hosting its largest global gathering in its history, has been pressing the west to tone down its criticisms of Russia to prevent the summit failing to reach agreement on wider issues. Indonesia is desperate to avoid walkouts or rows that lead to a failure to agree a joint communique. But official level progress on the communique was made at the eve of summit talks on the rain-lashed resort on Monday.Sergei Lavrov, the veteran Russian foreign minister, is representing Vladimir Putin, who pulled out fearing he was facing a two-day harangue from western leaders. Putin is also under growing criticism from his ally China over his frequent threats to use tactical nuclear weapons in Ukraine.Ahead of the summit, the US, EU and UK issued a joint statement trying to counter Russian claims that the deal allowing the export of Ukrainian grains through the Black Sea has been undermined by a failure of the west to lift indirect sanctions on exports of Russian fertilisers.The grain deal, negotiated jointly by Turkey and the UN in July, has been a rare patch of diplomatic sunlight, but is up for renewal on Friday. Russia and Ukraine account for roughly 30% of all wheat and barley exports, a fifth of maize, and more than half of all sunflower oil.The deal allowing exports past the Russian navy from three Ukrainian seaports has been critical to lowering grain prices.But Russia claims the deal is lop-sided because western sanctions have indirectly continued to cast a shadow over the exports of Russian grain by affecting payments, insurance and shipping. The Russian foreign ministry has insisted that only ensuring unhindered access of its food and fertilisers to world markets will make it possible to achieve price stabilisation and guarantee future harvests. Russia has already suspended its cooperation once.Updated at 22.44 ESTSummits of this nature are normally wrapped up with a joint communique from those attending, but this year it could be derailed by a lack of consensus over some key issues.Russia will veto any strong language that condemns its war in Ukraine and the effect this is having on global food and energy prices.A senior US official has also said that the issue of debt relief for the world’s poorest countries could prove to be contentious too.What you’re going to see in the G20 statement is that 19 members of the G20 came together to say this is a core, first-order issue that we need to take collective action with respect to, and you’ll see that, you know, one country is still blocking progress.The official would not name the hold-out country but this appeared likely to be China, a massive creditor to poor countries around the world in a policy that western countries have condemned as “debt traps” used to tighten Beijing’s grip on the global economy.The official mentioned a similar opposition to a joint agreement on restructuring such debts at the October meetings of the World Bank and International Monetary Fund.French President Emmanuel Macron met with China’s leader Xi Jinping on Tuesday morning, and called for Paris and Beijing to unite against the war in Ukraine.On the sidelines of the G20 summit, Macron told Xi that they must “unite forces to respond … to international crises like Russia’s war in Ukraine.”Xi made no mention of the conflict in his opening remarks, calling more broadly for the two countries to “uphold the spirits of independence, autonomy, openness and cooperation”.Emmanuel Macron meets with Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the G20 Summit. Photograph: Ludovic Marin/AFP/Getty ImagesThis is President Xi’s second overseas trip since the pandemic, and so far he’s commanded much of the spotlight in Bali – with officials lining up to hold face-to-face talks with the leader of the world’s second-largest economy.Australia’s prime minister Anthony Albanese will meet the Chinese leader later Tuesday, and Britain’s new prime minister Rishi Sunak has also said he hopes to talk with Xi.We’ve got a bit more detail on Cambodia’s prime minister, Hun Sen, who has cancelled his G20 meetings after testing positive to Covid.His positive test came before scheduled meetings with French president Emmanuel Macron and Chinese leader Xi Jingping – but after he hosted more than a dozen world leaders, including US President Joe Biden, at the Asean summit in Phnom Penh.At the summit, that ended on Sunday, Hun Sen met with eight leaders of southeast Asian countries as well as the leaders of the United States, China, Japan, Australia and Canada.In a facebook post, he said he had been tested every day, including before flying to the G20 in Bali, and all the results had been negative.I am not sure when this virus came to me, but when I arrived, the Indonesians took a sample from me in the evening, and in the morning it confirmed Covid-19 positive.He said it was “lucky” that he arrived in Bali late and missed a dinner with other leaders and that for safety reasons, the Cambodian delegation would return home on Tuesday.Reports that G20 will issue statement to “condemn Russia’s war in Ukraine”The G20 will reportedly issue an end-of-summit statement in which “most” members will strongly condemn Russia’s war against Ukraine, a senior US official has said. “I think you’re going to see most members of the G20 make clear that they condemn Russia’s war in Ukraine, that they see Russia’s war in Ukraine as the root source of immense economic and humanitarian suffering in the world,” the official told reporters, according to Agence France-Presse. The statement, to be issued at the end of the summit this week in Bali, will show that the G20 is “really isolating Russia” – a member of the group of the world’s biggest economies. The official would not say how many countries would not join the condemnation, nor how diplomats would craft the non-unanimous declaration within the document, which is issued by all member countries. The US official said, “Russia’s war of aggression … is being condemned in the strongest possible terms.” The leaders of the G20 are now in a closed door working group, we expect them to emerge for lunch at about 12.30pm local time.These working groups are important – and what happens in them will contribute to a communique at the end of the summit – but the eyes of the world be focused on the bilateral meetings that happen on the side of the summit. Yesterday, China’s Xi Jinping met with president Joe Biden; their first face to face meeting as leaders.US and China Presidents Biden and Xi meet one day ahead of the G20 Summit. Photograph: XINHUA/LI XUEREN/EPAThis morning, Xi met with French president Emmanuel Macron, and he’s set to meet with Australia’s prime minister, Anthony Albanese, later today. French President Emmanuel Macron meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Photograph: Ludovic Marin/AFP/Getty ImagesUK prime minister Rishi Sunak met his Canadian counterpart for a casual dinner in a Bali restaurant on Monday night.Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak have a bilateral meeting in Bali. Photograph: Leon Neal/PAAnthony Albanese met with host of the summit, Joko Widodo, on Monday evening. Indonesia’s President was one of the first foreign leaders that Albanese met after becoming prime minister back in May. President Joko Widodo meets with Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. Photograph: Mick Tsikas/EPAIndonesia’s president says world “must not fall into another cold war”President Joko Widodo has called for unity at the opening of the G20 summit, and said that the gathered leaders must not allow the world to fall into another cold war.His remarks will likely be interpreted as a commentary on the effects that Russia’s war in Ukraine is having on the wider global economy.Without referring ever directly to the war in Ukraine, he said that if the war did not end, it would be difficult for the world to move forward.Indonesia has tried as best as possible to bridge very wide differences. We have no other option, collaboration is badly needed. Now that Indonesia’s president has opened the summit, the first working session between world leaders will get under way.These sessions are closed to the media.This morning’s meeting is set to be on food and energy security. This is a theme that Indonesia has pushed as hosts of the summit, with a particular focus on support for low and middle income countries.Updated at 21.17 ESTIndonesia’s President officially opens the G20 summitPresident Joko Widodo has opened the summit with a speech to the gathered world leaders. He said that “the eyes of the world were focused” on their meeting. Adding that the G20 meeting “must succeed”, Widodo said that the world faces “crisis upon crisis, sharpening rivalries.”“The world is facing extraordinary challenges,” Indonesia’s president said, and the impact of these is felt, “very strongly on food and energy supplies.”US president Joe Biden has just arrived at the opening of the G20 in Bali. He was greeted by Indonesia’s president, Joko Widodo who then accompanied the President into the main hall of the summit’s venue. Now that he’s arrived the first working sessions of the summit will get under way. It’s in these meetings that the official issues of the G20 will be discussed by world leaders. They’re then set to break at about 12.30pm local time for lunch, before reconvening in the afternoon for the second working session which will be closed to press.