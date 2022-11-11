G20 leaders to denounce use, or threat of nuclear weapons – draft

© Reuters.

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Leaders of the world’s 20 biggest economies will denounce next week the use, or the threat of use of nuclear weapons, according to an early draft of a G20 statement that has yet to be formally agreed. G20 leaders are meeting in Indonesia on Nov 15-16 and the Russian invasion of Ukraine will top their agenda. “Many” of the group’s members believe that it is “constraining growth, increasing inflation, disrupting supply chains, heightening energy and food insecurity, and elevating financial stability risks”, an early draft of the final communique showed. “Many members strongly condemned Russia’s illegal, unjustifiable and unprovoked war of aggression against Ukraine, and called on it to immediately end the war,” the draft, seen by Reuters, said. “The use, or threat of the use, of nuclear weapons is inadmissible,” the draft, which would need Moscow’s approval for unanimity, said. The draft, under negotiation among the G20 countries now, also said that “only an enduring commitment to upholding the rules-based international order and the multilateral system can safeguard peace and stability.” “This requires defending the principles enshrined in the Charter of the United Nations and respecting sovereignty and territorial integrity,” it said. In an apparent reference to Russia’s bombing campaign targeting power plants and water supply of Ukrainian cities, the draft said that “adherence to international humanitarian law, including protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure in armed conflicts is critical.” The leaders are to say that they would support all efforts conducive to a “just” peace. “Today’s era must not be of war,” the draft said.