

Fury as millions of BT customers face 15% hike in broadband cost: Firm typically raises prices in line with inflation plus 3.9 percentage points
By Francesca Washtell, Financial Mail On Sunday
Published: 16:50 EST, 10 December 2022

Telecoms giant BT is under fire over huge increases to broadband bills due next year. Millions of households using its service could see monthly prices rise by 15 per cent in April. The FTSE 100 firm typically raises prices in line with January inflation plus 3.9 percentage points, which critics say is far too much. Sign of the times: BT’s charges rose 9.3 per cent this year, despite the worsening cost-of-living crisisIts charges rose 9.3 per cent this year, despite the worsening cost-of-living crisis – the maximum possible using the pricing scheme. Another inflation-busting rise will mean prices will have gone up by almost a quarter over two years. The rise will apply to mid-contract broadband agreements. At present inflation is at 11.1 per cent, with many economists expecting it to be roughly the same next month. Many of BT’s rivals are also expected to bring in painful rises. Campaigners say such an increase would be ‘unacceptable’ and urged regulators to intervene. Research from broadband challenger Hyperoptic estimates that four of the largest UK internet providers could make £800million from such price increases. It said BT could take £608million of that by raising prices by an average of £5.51 a month. Vodafone, which also uses consumer price inflation (CPI) plus 3.9 percentage points, could make an extra £53million. TalkTalk, which uses CPI plus 3.7 percentage points could make £119million. Shell Energy, another internet provider, adds 3 percentage points to inflation, netting it an extra £16million. Virgin and Sky do not use the inflation-centred model. But if they introduced the same price rises as they did last year, they could still net an extra £314million and £267million respectively. Telecoms companies have been offering support or cheaper subscriptions to struggling customers, which means there is a chance that increases may be lower or apply to fewer of them. Ministers last week urged telecoms companies to carefully consider plans before increasing bills. Ofcom has launched an inquiry into whether telecoms firms are ripping off mobile and broadband customers by not informing them clearly enough about price rises when they sign contracts. But price increase decisions are at the discretion of the companies themselves and are not regulated by Ofcom. The watchdog’s powers only extend to judging how well telecoms companies explain to their customers that their bills could rise when taking out contracts. Campaigners called on companies to avoid steep rises and for Ofcom to review the rules. Matthew Upton, director of policy at debt guidance charity Citizens Advice, said: ‘These increases couldn’t be coming at a worse time. Every day our advisers are hearing from people struggling at the sharp end of the cost-of-living crisis. Firms should be finding every way possible to help people right now, including cancelling the upcoming mid-contract price rises. Ofcom and the Government should then look to protect consumers from future ones.’ Kat Dixon, of not-for-profit social business Catch 22, said: ‘Internet access has now become a utility. It has become a right, not a luxury.’ Shadow Culture Secretary Lucy Powell MP said: ‘Broadband is an everyday necessity for families.’ But PP Foresight telecom analyst Paolo Pescatore said firms were likely to need to increase prices because their costs – which include huge infrastructure spending – are also rising. He said: ‘For some telecoms companies whose margins are squeezed, the price rises do almost seem like a necessary evil. ‘But this will certainly raise eyebrows. Ofcom needs to look at this carefully and consider whether the price rises are clearly justified.’A spokesman for the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport said: ‘We know any prospect of further price rises on struggling families will be far from welcome.’ Last week, Ministers urged broadband chiefs to think carefully about the impact of price rises and follow up on pledges to promote affordable deals to low-income households.A BT spokesman said the price rises would not hit all customers, adding: ‘Though telecoms bills remain a small fraction of total household spend, we know everything adds up. We are balancing our own rising costs and making vital digital infrastructure investments for the UK, plus we take seriously our responsibility to ensure our services are accessible to the widest group of customers possible.’ A Vodafone spokesman said: ‘We know that no one likes to see prices rise, and it is too soon to comment on next year’s figures. But we also face rising operational costs.’

