Fundamentally we are fine; 2023 should be decent for equities: Sandip Sabharwal

“India has its specific issues related to huge outperformance and the fact that if there is some revival in some other emerging economies, there could be diversion of money from India but that is short term. If that creates some correction or volatility, people should not be so worried because I am not so bothered about the short-term fund flow movements because that only creates an opportunity,” says Sandip Sabharwal, asksandipsabharwal.com

It is not turning out to be a great year so far. It is early days yet but for financials in general, equities in particular and financial assets in general?

It is fine that the markets are down 1-1.5% since the beginning of the year which is normal volatility. I do not think we should be so concerned. What we need to see is what the global trends are ultimately and globally things look much better. Pessimism was quite high, valuations were very reasonable at the end of 2022. So 2023 should be decent for equities.

There are stocks and sectors which are very heavily valued and we saw a return of value investing versus growth investing globally last year. If you look at historical patterns of the last 50 years, once the trend changes, it typically lasts for two, three years at least. So those investors who are used to investing in highly valued growth stocks will keep on investing in those stocks and they will keep on underperforming. I think that is the challenge which investors will face.

While India has outperformed, oil prices are down. If oil prices are down sentimentally on the macro, psychologically everything just works in India’s favour. How important is that? Should we be more worried about the recession or should we start celebrating the decline in oil prices?

The decline in oil is good and the last part of the oil fall is to a great extent related to warm winters in Europe, where many of these countries have stored up so much of gas that gas prices have crashed to levels below the start of the Ukraine war. Once that happens and as a correlation, oil also falls because a big rally in oil at one point of time was driven by the rise in gas prices. So that is one play out there.



Oil being near 52-week lows is very good news for India because of our trade dynamics. Also the Microsoft chairman was here and he talked about an imminent slowdown in the US and some western economies. That will have an impact on many export-oriented companies. So people need to be careful about buying those companies at relatively lower valuations than what they are today.

