Fumiya ‘the Most Famous Japanese in the Philippines’ Becomes PROJECT XENO Ambassador

PRESS RELEASE. Project Xeno is pleased to announce that Fumiya, a social media creator with over 6 million followers on SNS, has been appointed as the Southeast Asia ambassador for “PROJECT XENO.”

Fumiya is a social media creator based in the Philippines, working extensively as an actor, singer, TV personality, and YouTuber.

He has 2.31 million YouTube subscribers and over 6 million total followers on Instagram, TikTok, and other SNS channels (as of October 31st, 2022).

He also has been appointed as a tourism ambassador for Hamamatsu City, Shizuoka, as well as an SNS ambassador for the B League’s Santo Neo Phoenix, and now is getting attention in Japan as well.

PROJECT XENO will continue to expand its services worldwide, following the strengthening of promotions in Southeast Asia with the appointment of Fumiya as an ambassador.

We plan to particularly focus on the U.S., India, South Korea, and the Middle East and promote PROJECT XENO in each of these areas, including appointing ambassadors and holding collaborations in the future.

[Comments from Fumiya (Translation)]

“I am Fumiya, and I have been appointed as an ambassador for ‘PROJECT XENO.’ When I was living in the Philippines, I saw many young and old playing games on their smartphones. I would be happy to help spread new entertainment to Filipinos who love such a game, and the country as a whole gets excited!

I am very much looking forward to the new developments of “PROJECT XENO” in the future!”



PROJECT XENO official website, Twitter, and Discord for further details.

Official website: https://project-xeno.com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/PROJECTXENO_JP

Discord: https://discord.gg/G4bk9nhJpG



