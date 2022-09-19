Fugitive Extradited From Dominican Republic To Face Fraud And Aggravated Identity Theft Charges

(STL.News) United States Attorney Roger B. Handberg announces the extradition of Jose Ramon Tejeda-Guerrero (38) from the Dominican Republic to the United States. Tejeda-Guerrero was charged in a 2012 indictment with fraudulent possession of counterfeit or unauthorized access devices and four counts of aggravated identity theft.

If convicted, Tejeda-Guerrero faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in federal prison for the access device fraud charge, and a mandatory two-year consecutive term of imprisonment for each of the aggravated identity theft charges. He made his initial appearance in Orlando before U.S. Magistrate Embry J. Kidd on September 15, 2022, and has been ordered detained pending trial.

According to court documents and information disclosed during his initial appearance, on July 20, 2007, Tejeda-Guerrero was arrested at the Orlando International Airport on state charges for possession or transfer of credit card-making equipment. During a search incident to his arrest, the police confiscated a laptop and two flash drives.

The laptop contained approximately 13,000 credit card numbers, including active accounts belonging to individuals all around the world. The laptop also contained instructions on how to make, evaluate, and test magnetic stripes of credit cards and instructions on how to clean a card maker and its components. The actual fraud loss associated with credit card accounts found on that laptop exceeds $1 million.

Tejeda-Guerrero was released on bail in connection with his state charges on August 23, 2007, and fled. He was indicted by a federal grand jury in 2012.

An indictment is merely a formal charge that a defendant has committed one or more violations of federal criminal law, and every defendant is presumed innocent unless, and until, proven guilty.

This case was investigated by the U.S. Secret Service and the Kissimmee Police Department, with assistance from the Orlando Police Department and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. The Justice Department’s Office of International Affairs worked with law enforcement partners in the Dominican Republic to secure the arrest and extradition of Tejeda-Guerrero to the United States. The U.S. Marshals Service also provided critical assistance. This case will be prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Emily C. L. Chang.

Read more news relating to “Dominican Republic:”

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today