Fugitive Bethlehem Drug Dealer Timothy Stanley Wilkins Arrested at Miami International Airport

(STL.News) – United States Attorney William M. McSwain announced that Timothy Stanley Wilkins, 41, of Bethlehem, PA was arrested last night in Miami, Florida. Wilkins was a fugitive from justice on federal drug trafficking and firearms offenses. After being charged, Wilkins fled the country and was apprehended by federal agents at Miami International Airport, while attempting to re-enter the United States.

On March 11, 2020, Wilkins was charged in a three-count Indictment with possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and cocaine, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and being a felon in possession of a firearm. He is scheduled to have his initial appearance today in the Southern District of Florida and then will be extradited to the Eastern District of Pennsylvania.

“As alleged in the Indictment, charging him with firearms and drug offenses, Wilkins has a brazen disrespect for the law,” said U.S. Attorney McSwain. “In response to the charges, he fled the country, but all that did was postpone the inevitable. If you are charged in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania with a federal offense, there is no place to hide, here or abroad. We will not rest until we find you and hold you accountable.”

“I would like to take an opportunity to recognize the cooperation among our law enforcement agencies responsible for getting a dangerous drug dealer off the streets,” said Northampton County District Attorney Terence P. Houck. “It is important for people to know that together, we will investigate, arrest and convict these law breakers by exhausting all federal and state efforts in the pursuit of this cause.”

“Timothy Wilkins fled to evade prosecution on state charges brought against him,” said Michael J. Driscoll, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Philadelphia Division. “Now he’s in the federal system, indicted on these drug and gun charges and safely in custody. The FBI and our partners at the Bethlehem Police Department will continue to work together to protect our community from those engaged in illegal and dangerous activity.”

If convicted, the defendant faces a maximum possible sentence of life imprisonment, a mandatory minimum 15 years imprisonment, 8 years supervised release, a $1,500,000 fine, and a $300 special assessment.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Allentown Resident Agency, the City of Bethlehem Police Department, and the Northampton County District Attorney’s Office. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Kelly A. Lewis Fallenstein.

