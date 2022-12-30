FTX Japan users will be able to withdraw funds from crypto exchange – Markets Insider

FTX Japan users will be able to withdraw their funds from the crypto exchange in February.

The Japanese unit published a plan where users can get their money back via Liquid Japan, a local exchange acquired by FTX.

The plan would make FTX Japan users some of the first to get their money back since the November 11 bankruptcy filing.

Some FTX users in the Bahamas were able to get their money out before the filing. On November 10, FTX said it had to begin facilitating Bahamian withdrawals to comply with local regulations. Meanwhile, clients in other countries were barred from doing so.Financial regulators ordered FTX Japan to halt all platform withdraws and suspend services on November 8.Without another way to retrieve their funds, some FTX customers are selling their credit claims at steep discounts amid an uncertain and potentially lengthy bankruptcy process. Meanwhile, Bankman-Fried was arrested earlier this month and is slated to appear in a New York federal court on January 3 for charges of wire fraud and conspiracy.