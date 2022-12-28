FTX Customers 'Launch Class Action' Against Bust Crypto Exchange – Barron's

Customers of FTX have filed a lawsuit, requesting class-action status, against the bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange and former executives including Sam Bankman-Fried in a bid to claim ownership of the group’s digital asset holdings, according to a report. A lawsuit representing more than one million FTX customers in the U.S. and abroad was filed in Delaware bankruptcy court on Tuesday, Reuters reported, citing court filings. The action is the latest of several legal challenges facing FTX and its disgraced former CEO Bankman-Fried, who has been arrested on charges of fraud and other financial crimes.