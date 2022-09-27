FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried Says He’s Optimistic About Crypto Markets Over the Next Few Years – Here’s Why – The Daily Hodl

FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried is forecasting a strong cryptocurrency market in the coming years for two main reasons.

The multi-billionaire head of the crypto derivatives exchange believes innovation in the use of blockchain technology could lead to a stronger cryptocurrency market, according to his remarks at the recent SALT New York conference.

“Blockchain has huge, huge use cases in terms of financial settlement, in terms of payments, in terms of on-chain social media, and a ton of other things. It’s gonna take time for those to get to scale, but people are working on it.”

Bankman-Fried says another reason why he’s optimistic about the long-term prospects of the digital asset markets is the potential of regulatory clarity to bring in a tidal wave of capital from institutional investors.

“Regulatory clarity I think is coming in this space. I think that’s going to be huge. I think it is going to unlock the asset class for a number of institutions that have been looking for a way to get in but have been sort of confused and nervous about doing it without clear federal oversight. So, I think both those things are really exciting and you know optimistic that they’re going to make for a much stronger market over the next few years.”

