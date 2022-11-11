FTX bankruptcy hits Bay Area venture capital firms — and the Warriors, Steph Curry and UC Berkeley – San Francisco Chronicle

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried, a

Bay Area native and son of two Stanford professors,

resigned as CEO on Friday as the company filed for bankruptcy. His net worth was essentially wiped out after peaking at $26 billion earlier this year.

Venerable venture capital firm Sequoia Capital

told limited partners on Wednesday

that it considered its roughly $210 million FTX investment across two funds now worthless “based on our current understanding.” The Menlo Park firm said FTX made up less than 3% of the capital in its Global Growth Fund III, which has gained $7.5 billion, and less than 1% of its SCGE Fund. Sequoia also deleted a

glowing profile of Bankman-Fried

from its website this week.

San Francisco venture capital firm Paradigm, which focuses on cryptocurrency, invested $278 million in FTX and also expects the entire amount to be lost,

according to Axios.

Other major investors include the Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan, Tiger Global Management and Softbank.

In an unusual arrangement, Bankman-Fried reportedly invested more than $500 million in venture capital firms’ funds as well, including at Sequoia and Paradigm,

the Information reported.

FTX also spent billions on sports sponsorships and marketing, including with major teams in the Bay Area.

Sam Bankman-Fried, CEO of FTX, testifies during a hearing before the House Financial Services Committee in 2021.Alex Wong, HO / TNS

The Golden State Warriors and FTX’s U.S. division

partnered last year

to sell

non-fungible tokens,

the digital collectibles that the team has previously used to commemorate championships. As part of the deal, the FTX logo also appears at games held by the Santa Cruz Warriors, the NBA team’s G League affiliate.

The Warriors declined to comment.

Warriors star Steph Curry became an FTX ambassador last year, promoting the company in advertisements in exchange for a payment and undisclosed equity stake. In a

video ad

released earlier this year, Curry highlighted his own unfamiliarity with crypto and claimed FTX was a safe way to invest in the space.

“I’m not an expert, and I don’t need to be. With FTX, I have everything I need to buy, sell and trade crypto safely,” he said in the video.

Last year, FTX signed a

$17.5 million sponsorship agreement

with UC Berkeley for naming rights at California Memorial Stadium, with the money to be paid in bitcoin. The venue is now FTX Field at California Memorial Stadium.

UC Berkeley officials didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment about the status of the sponsorship.

The California Memorial Stadium at U.C. Berkeley renamed its field FTX Field, after a partnership with the cryptocurrency exchange.Justin Sullivan, Staff / Getty Images

Other prominent athletes signed on with FTX. Football legend Tom Brady and tennis Olympian Naomi Osaki are also ambassadors. And in 2021, the home of the Miami Heat was renamed FTX Arena in a $135 million deal.

“I’m piecing together all of the details, but I was shocked to see things unravel the way they did earlier this week,” Bankman-Fried

said on Twitter on Friday.

“I’m really sorry, again, that we ended up here.”

Roland Li is a San Francisco Chronicle staff writer. Email: roland.li@sfchronicle.com Twitter: @rolandlisf

