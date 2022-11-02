FTSE 100 up as GSK raises forecast, Fed meeting in focus



© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: People walk through the lobby of the London Stock Exchange in London, Britain August 25, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett/File photo



(Reuters) – UK’s opened higher on Wednesday as GSK led healthcare stocks higher after raising its full year forecast, while investors awaited a key U.S. Federal Reserve monetary policy decision later in the day.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 rose 0.2%, extending gains from the previous session, with the mid-cap , too, eking out a similar gain by 0805 GMT.

UK pharmaceuticals stocks rose 1.1% after GSK said it expects sales to rise between 8% and 10%, sending its shares up 0.6%.

Meanwhile, Metro Bank jumped 5.8% after it returned to profit in September. Banks were up 0.4%

Investors globally remained optimistic ahead of the Fed’s policy decision at 1800 GMT, with many hoping for signs of a slowdown in future rate hikes. [MKTS/GLOB]

The Bank of England is expected to state its monetary policy decision on Thursday.