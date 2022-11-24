FTSE 100 slips on ex-dividend trading; Dr. Martens slumps

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The London Stock Exchange Group offices are seen in the City of London, Britain, December 29, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville

(Reuters) – The slipped on Thursday, weighed down by a host of stocks going ex-dividend, while shares of Dr. Martens tumbled after the bootmaker warned of weaker demand ahead of the busy Christmas season.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 slipped 0.1%, with shares of Vodafone (LON:), Imperial Brands (LON:) and National Grid (LON:) sliding as they traded without entitlement for dividend payout.

Overall, trading volumes were light as U.S. markets were closed on account of the Thanksgiving holiday.

The domestically focused midcaps was flat by 0826 GMT, with shares of Dr. Martens tumbling 17.0% after it warned that its annual core profit margin would be lower than last year.



