FTC – Do Not Call Registry Increase in Fees

Business
Business

Telemarketer Fees to Access the FTC’s National Do Not Call Registry to Increase in FY 2024

(STL.News) The fees for telemarketers accessing phone numbers on the National Do Not Call (DNC) Registry will increase in FY 2024, which starts on October 1, 2023.

All telemarketers calling consumers in the United States are required to download the numbers on the National DNC Registry to ensure they do not call consumers who have registered their phone numbers.  The first five area codes are free to download, and organizations that are exempt, such as some charities and political callers, may obtain the entire list for free.  Telemarketers must subscribe each year for access to the registry numbers.

The cost of accessing a single area code in the registry will be $78 in FY 2024, which is an increase of $3 from FY 2023.  The maximum charge to any single entity for accessing all area codes nationwide is now $21,402 (up from $20,740 in FY 2023).  The fee for accessing an additional area code for a half year will increase by $1 from FY 2023 to $39.

The Commission vote authorizing the publication of the Federal Register notice announcing the new fees was 3-0.  The FTC staffer on this matter is Ami Dziekan in the Commission’s Bureau of Consumer Protection.

SOURCE: FTC

Smithhttps://stlouisweb.design/
Martin Smith is the founder and Editor in Chief of STL.News, STL.Directory, St. Louis Restaurant Review, STLPress.News, and USPress.News.  Smith is responsible for selecting content to be published with the help of a publishing team located around the globe.  The publishing is made possible because Smith designed a proprietary network of aggregated websites to import and manage thousands of press releases via RSS feeds to create the content library used to filter and publish news articles on STL.News.  Since its beginning in February 2016, STL.News has published more than 250,000 news stories.  Smith is a member of the United States Press Agency.
