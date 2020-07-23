Ft. Thompson Woman Renita Faye Taylor Sentenced on Fentanyl Overdose Charges

(STL.News) – United States Attorney Ron Parsons announced that a Ft. Thompson, South Dakota, woman convicted of Distribution of a Controlled Substance Resulting in Death was sentenced on July 20, 2020, by Chief Judge Roberto A. Lange, U.S. District Court.

Renita Faye Taylor, age 39, was sentenced to 240 months in federal prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release, a $1,000 fine, and a special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund in the amount of $100.

Taylor was indicted by a federal grand jury on October 16, 2019. She pled guilty on July 20, 2020.

The conviction stemmed from an incident that occurred on or about August 6, 2019, where Taylor knowingly and intentionally distributed pills containing Fentanyl and that distribution resulted in the death of an adult male on the Crow Creek Indian Reservation.

This case was investigated by the Bureau of Indian Affairs, Crow Creek Agency, the Northern Plains Safe Trails Drug Enforcement Task Force and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Meghan N. Dilges prosecuted the case.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE