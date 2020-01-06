FSA2020 – Exhibition Will Increase the Scale to Fulfill the Developing Market

SHANGHAI (STL.News) – Filtration & Separation Asia (FSA) combined with China International Filtration & Separation Exhibition, hosted by China Filtration & Separation Society (CFS), CNTA and Informa Markets, is an important and influential filtration & separation topic event in Asia region. The every-2-year event is aimed to provide a trade and technical communication platform between exhibitors and trade visitors, where the up-to-edge filtration technologies, technical solutions and know-hows can be found and discussed.

In 2018, thanks to the great support from the whole industry, an amazing communication platform had been presented to serve total 211 Exhibitors from 16 countries and regions and 8,674 trade visitors. Total exhibition scale reached 11,000 m2.

Parts of FSA 2018 Exhibitors:

In 2020, the previous estimated exhibition scale is 11,000 m2. But for the reason of the developing filtration market, organizers decide to expand the exhibition scale to 12,340 m2, totally increase 12%, and it is expected to have 235 exhibitors from 18 countries and regions to showcase their latest products and solution offerings. The exhibits category includes: Filter Media, Filter Media Production Machinery, Chemicals, Filters, Filters Production Lines, Testing Equipment, Services and others.

Detailed information for the 8th Filtration & Separation Asia and the 11th China International Filtration & Separation Exhibition (FSA 2020):

Time: 9th – 11th Dec. 2020

Address: Hall N1, Shanghai New International Expo Centre (SNIEC), Shanghai, China

Official Website: www.fsa-expo.com

For Project Cooperation

For Visitor and Media Partner Inquiry

Ray Pan

Few Fu

E: Ray.pan@informa.com

E: Few.fu@informa.com

T: +86-021 6157 3930

T: +86-21 6157 3924

