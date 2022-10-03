Frutti Dino’s FDT Token to Be Listed on Huobi Global and Gate?io

sponsored

Monoverse, a blockchain game developer, announced the simultaneous listing of FDT (Frutti Dino Token), the governance token of its blockchain game Frutti Dino, which will list on global crypto exchanges Huobi Global and Gate.io from October 5th.

Huobi Global and Gate.io announced on September 30th that FDT would be listed, and trade would begin on October 5th. Frutti Dino’s listing on the two exchanges represents an extremely significant step toward international recognition.

Developed based on BEP-20, FDT (Frutti Dino Token) is the governance token of Frutti Dino, one of the most anticipated NFT Play-to-Earn games of 2023. A lot of effort is being put into preparing for the upcoming launch of Frutti Dino’s main game following the successful completion of its private sales last year and the first and second pre-sales in early 2022.

It is anticipated that Frutti Dino Stories – a social game in the growth simulation genre where users raise Dino characters – will be launched in the fourth quarter of this year. As for Frutti Dino, the main game is expected to launch in the first quarter of 2023. The company is anticipating that the official launching of both games will boost the value of their token.

Frutti Dino Stories features “MAP” (Minting after Play), symbolising the paradigm shift in NFT games. Through MAP, players can acquire ownership of in-game characters they have raised through NFT minting and load them into the main game. As a result, the strategy is expected to attract gamers unfamiliar with P2E games to become naturally connected while introducing them to the blockchain and NFT minting services.

Huobi Global, founded in 2013, is one of the world’s leading digital asset exchanges with offices across the globe. In recent months, Huobi Global has obtained an Innovation License from Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), enabling it to offer a full range of cryptocurrency exchange products and services in Dubai. Since its founding in 2013, Gate.io has become one of the most renowned cryptocurrency trading platforms. According to Forbes Advisor, it is ranked among the Best Crypto Exchanges for 2021. Based on global liquidity and trading volume, both exchanges are ranked among the top 10 cryptocurrency exchanges by CoinMarketCap.

Monoverse strongly believes that the initial listings of FDT on Huobi Global and Gate.io will be a substantial leap toward the international cryptocurrency scene for the company.

Monoverse also mentioned discussing further with other major global exchanges after the initial Huobi Global and Gate.io listings. At the same time, the company is also planning to continue its efforts to secure more global partnerships and additional listings to expand its presence in the industry.

About Frutti Dino

Official Website: https://www.fruttidino.com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/FruttiDino

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FruttiDino

Social media channels: https://linktr.ee/fruttidino

