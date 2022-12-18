Fruits (FRTS) Falls 0.36%, Underperforms the Crypto Market Sunday – InvestorsObserver

Fruits (FRTS) has been relatively more volatile compared to the crypto market. So far Sunday, the crypto has declined 36.41% to $0.000283850568.

InvestorsObserver is giving Fruits a 85 Volatility Rank. Find out what this means to you and get the rest of the rankings on Fruits!

Highly Volatile

InvestorsObserver gives Fruits a high volatility rank of 85, placing it in the top 15% of cryptos on the market.The Volatility Gauge tracks this means that the rank represents its recent trends and isn’t overly influenced by a sudden spike – or two – in volatility.

FRTS’s high volatility reading pairs with a low reading on the Risk/Reward Gauge, meaning that the coin has relatively wide price swings and is well protected from price manipulation.Fruits price is in a good position going forward. With support set at $0.000140783396190383 and resistance at $0.000425984345483013. This positions Fruits with room to run before facing selling pressures.

What is a Coin?

A coin is a cryptocurrency that exists on its own blockchain. these are typically used for payments. Depending on the cryptocurrency, what those payments are used for may vary from general use in the Digital Money sub-class to more specific uses in some other sub-classes.

