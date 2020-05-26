Fruitland Park Woman Darlene Nanette Rodriguez Sentenced To Federal Prison For Defrauding Social Security

(STL.News) – U.S. District Judge John Antoon II has sentenced Darlene Nanette Rodriguez (46, Fruitland Park) to one year and one day in federal prison for theft of government property. The court also ordered Rodriguez to forfeit $173,619.40, which are proceeds of the offense. She had pleaded guilty on March 12, 2020.

According to court documents, over a period of approximately 15 years, Rodriguez collected disability benefits while concealing her full-time employment from the Social Security Administration. This concealment included forging pay stubs, letters, and other documentation and sending it to the Social Security Administration so she could continue to receive benefits. These forged documents falsely claimed that Rodriguez was ill, had only worked for short periods of time, or underreported her actual income. Rodriguez ultimately collected $173,619.40 in benefits to which she was not entitled.

This case was investigated by the Social Security Administration Office of the Inspector General. It was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney William S. Hamilton.

