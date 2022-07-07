Fruitland: Jamieson Chad Mason Sentenced for Assault

Jamieson Chad Mason from Fruitland sentenced to five years in prison for assault in Indian Country

Alexander M.M. Uballez, United States Attorney for the District of New Mexico, announced today that Jamieson Chad Mason was sentenced to five years and 10 months in prison. Mason, 29, of Fruitland, New Mexico, and an enrolled member of the Navajo Nation, pleaded guilty on Aug. 17, 2021, to assault with a dangerous weapon in Indian Country.

According to the plea agreement and other court records, on Oct. 3, 2020, Mason was present at a residence for a birthday party, remaining mostly outside while others were inside preparing food. Mason entered the residence and took a chef’s knife from the kitchen. Holding the knife behind his back, Mason entered the living room where multiple members of his family were seated.

He asked, “So which one do I do first?” and then approached the victim, who was sitting on a couch. Mason pushed the victim’s torso forward and stabbed her in the back multiple times, causing her serious bodily injury. Mason fled the home and threw the knife in a nearby river.

The assault took place on the Navajo Nation. The victim, who passed away from unrelated causes at a later date, was an enrolled member of the Navajo Nation.

Upon his release from prison, Mason will be subject to three years of supervised release and mandatory outpatient substance abuse treatment.

The Farmington Resident Agency of the FBI Albuquerque Field Office and the Navajo Nation Police Department investigated this case. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Alexander F. Flores and Joseph M. Spindle prosecuted the case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today