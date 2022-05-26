Fresno: Salvador Tyrone Indicted on Federal Firearm Charge

Federal Grand Jury Indicts Fresno Felon, Salvador Tyrone Peraza on Federal Firearm Charge

(STL.News) A federal grand jury returned a one-count indictment today against Salvador Tyrone Peraza, 22, of Fresno, charging him with being a felon in possession of ammunition, U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced.

According to court documents, on May 6, 2022, law enforcement officers conducted a traffic-enforcement stop on a car driven by Peraza. Inside the car, officers found a loaded, privately manufactured firearm, also referred to as a “ghost gun” because of its lack of a serial number. Peraza has previously been convicted of several felony convictions and is therefore prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition.

This case is the product of an investigation by the Fresno Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Justin J. Gilio is prosecuting the case.

If convicted, Peraza faces a maximum statutory penalty of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. Any sentence, however, would be determined at the discretion of the court after consideration of any applicable statutory factors and the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, which take into account a number of variables. The charges are only allegations; the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

This case is being prosecuted as part of the joint federal, state, and local Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) Program, the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts. PSN is an evidence-based program proven to be effective at reducing violent crime.

Through PSN, a broad spectrum of stakeholders work together to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in the community and develop comprehensive solutions to address them. As part of this strategy, PSN focuses enforcement efforts on the most violent offenders and partners with locally based prevention and reentry programs for lasting reductions in crime.

