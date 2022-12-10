French President fires off cheeky tweet to Rishi Sunak ahead of England v France clash



The French President has sent a cheeky tweet to the British Prime Minister confidently predicting that France will defeat England in Saturday’s World Cup quarter final. Emmanuel Macron wrote: “Dear @RishiSunak, looking forward to the game tonight.“If Les Bleus win (they will!), you’ll wish us luck in the semi-final… right?”Mr Sunak fired back: “Hopefully I won’t have to. But you’ve got a deal. “Look forward to you getting behind the Three Lions in the next round.”Read MoreEngland face France in a clash that takes the winner into the World Cup semi-final. In head to head games England have won 17, France 9 and with 5 draws.