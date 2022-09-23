Crypto

French Banking Giant Launches Bitcoin Fund Services For Asset Managers – Bitcoin Magazine

September 21, 2022
Waqar Nawaz
  • A French banking behemoth is making it easier for asset managers to offer funds tied to bitcoin.
  • The services are geared to institutions seeking to capitalize on increased demand for BTC and cryptocurrency.
  • The bank promises a “simple and adapted” experience in creating bitcoin funds with its new services.

French banking giant Societe Generale has introduced new services for its institutional clients as they try to cater to a growing demand for bitcoin exposure among investors.

The new offerings will allow asset manager customers of the bank to offer bitcoin and cryptocurrency funds “in a simple and adapted manner, within the European regulatory framework,” Societe Generale said in a statement.