Free train travel for military to attend remembrance services scrapped

Plans to give serving military personnel free train travel to attend remembrance services this year have been scrapped, after the government decided the cost would be “too great”.

The offer was made last year and in 2019, but has been revoked for this November – sparking an outcry and calls for a U-turn from former veterans minister Johnny Mercer.

An internal briefing for staff by the Rail Delivery Group (RDG), seen by the Guardian, said that due to Covid, all revenue risk was being managed by the Department for Transport, meaning public money was being used to fund the railways.

Because it was not known how many military personnel would claim free train travel to remembrance services, the RDG, which represents rail companies, said the possible cost was “seen as too great a loss to taxpayers”.

“Anyone enquiring if the free travel offer will be in place for 2022 should sensitively be told that it is not possible to offer free travel this year,” the memo said, adding they should be reminded of discounts available with the HM Forces and veterans railcards.

Remembrance Sunday will be held on 13 November this year, and the Royal British Legion says it is an “opportunity to remember the service and sacrifice of all those that have defended our freedoms and protected our way of life”.

The move to no longer grant free train travel to military personnel was deeply criticised by Mercer, the Conservative MP for Plymouth Moor View, who said: “This is the first government in UK history that seems happy to be reducing serving military personnel’s rights.

“Liz Truss has taken away ministers from the Office of Veterans’ Affairs and there seems to be a deliberate focus away from veterans and serving personnel.

“I’d suggest the prime minister rectifies this immediately, as I’m sure she will be aware how hollow she’ll look at remembrance when her policies are so obviously in the other direction.”

Labour said the move showed “complete contempt for those who courageously served our country”.

Louise Haigh, the shadow transport secretary, said: “Ministers need to get their priorities straight. In a cost of living crisis, our service men and women deserve to be able to pay their respects without it costing the earth.”

She also pointed out the revelation came on the same day that under-fire train operator Avanti West Coast had its contract renewed by six months, with Haigh saying “millions more of taxpayers’ money” had been handed to “a failing private rail firm”.

The government declined to comment, but the decision is said not to have been signed off by ministers and the transport secretary, Anne-Marie Trevelyan, was looking into whether she was able to reverse it.

An RDG spokesperson said: “Although we are unable to offer free travel to veterans on Remembrance Sunday this year, we would encourage current and former military personnel to use our armed forces railcard or veterans railcard. They provide significant discounts on rail travel for the whole year.”