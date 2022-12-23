Frax (FRAX) Rises 0.2%, Underperforms the Crypto Market Friday – InvestorsObserver

Frax (FRAX) has been relatively less volatile than the crypto market according to a recent analysis of the market. So far Friday, the Stablecoins has increased 0.2% to $0.9974217653.

Low Volatility

InvestorsObserver gives Frax a low volatility rank of 4, placing it in the bottom 4% of cryptos on the market.The Volatility Gauge takes into account this means that the rank represents its recent trends and isn’t overly influenced by a sudden spike – or two – in volatility.

FRAX’s low volatility reading is coupled with a low reading on the Risk/Reward Gauge, meaning that the token has relatively narrow price swings and is well protected from price manipulation.Frax price is favorably positioned going forward. With support around $0.991653413797178 and resistance set at $1. This leaves Frax with room to run before facing selling pressures.

What is a Token?

Tokens are digital assets that exist on another cryptocurrency’s blockchain.

