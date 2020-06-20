Fraud Suspects Arrested in Essex After Extensive Search by BCP

Baltimore, MD (STL.News) Baltimore County Police arrested four suspects responsible for an in-progress fraud in Essex today.

At 11:40 a.m. police responded to the TD Bank in the 1800 block of Eastern Boulevard, 21221 for a fraud in progress. The investigation determined that multiple suspects attempted to pass a bad check at the bank. Further information received indicated that one of the suspects may have been armed with a gun.

Responding officers arrested an adult female suspect at the scene. The other suspects fled the scene causing an extended search of the area around Earhart Road, including local road closures. Three adult male suspects were located and arrested. The suspects will be identified following formal charges.

Baltimore County Officers are continuing the investigation into this incident. Anyone who may have additional information on this incident is asked to contact police by calling the Essex Precinct at 410-887-0220. Callers may remain anonymous.

